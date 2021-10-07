Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.48

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISMAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Indra Sistemas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

