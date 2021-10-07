INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,400 shares.The stock last traded at $65.00 and had previously closed at $63.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $505.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $204,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.