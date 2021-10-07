Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

