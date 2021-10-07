Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.98.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
