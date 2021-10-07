Informa (LON:INF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $540.59

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 540.59 ($7.06) and traded as high as GBX 576.40 ($7.53). Informa shares last traded at GBX 562.20 ($7.35), with a volume of 2,768,209 shares traded.

INF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

The company has a market cap of £8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 537.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 540.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

