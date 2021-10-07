Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.