Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.
Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
