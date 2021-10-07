Ingersoll Rand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 752% compared to the typical volume of 853 call options.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,485. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

