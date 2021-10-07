Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS INTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

