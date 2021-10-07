InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.80 ($0.48). 52,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 120,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £10.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.12.

In related news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 223,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £91,484.53 ($119,525.12).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

