Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

IIPR stock opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.76. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

