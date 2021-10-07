Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.45. 7,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 14,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth $2,978,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth $849,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth $4,833,000.

