Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

