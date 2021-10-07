Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Up 0%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.83. 4,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the first quarter worth $2,477,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the second quarter worth $201,000.

