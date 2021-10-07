Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Purchases 175,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90.

Shares of TSE CFW traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.20. 425,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,489. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.54.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CFW shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.56.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

