Insider Buying: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Purchases 47,400 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 47,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,296.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 2,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$16,485.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 34,600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$275,416.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 51,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.84 per share, with a total value of C$403,760.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 119,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$949,608.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 26,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.59 per share, with a total value of C$201,135.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00.

Shares of TSE DPM remained flat at $C$8.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 172,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,625. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.06.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

