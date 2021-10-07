Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases 48 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($163.68).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 51 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £124.95 ($163.25).
Shares of SSPG traded down GBX 3.26 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 258.34 ($3.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 291.50. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 173.86 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.