Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $190.54. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
