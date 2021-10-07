Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $190.54. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

