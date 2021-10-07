Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.59. 3,208,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

