Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Sells 4,963 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRTX stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 214,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $121.98.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
