Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Sells 4,963 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRTX stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 214,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

