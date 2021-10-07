Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crexendo stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 13,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.53. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

