Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $601,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EXPI stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in eXp World by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

