Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 5,486 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $139,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $190,738.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.01 million, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.60.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fathom by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fathom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

