Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.63. 458,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,597. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.