Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 486,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
