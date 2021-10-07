Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 486,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.