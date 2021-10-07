Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,141,000 after buying an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

