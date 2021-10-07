Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 6,671 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 453,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

