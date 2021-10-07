Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

