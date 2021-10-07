Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 6,503 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $437,391.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,514. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

