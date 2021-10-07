Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

