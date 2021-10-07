Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 924,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,294. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.