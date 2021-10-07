Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $110,521.67 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $110,521.67 and $117,508.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00230147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

