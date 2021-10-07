Insured Finance Trading Up 7.1% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $3,058.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00132681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,955.26 or 1.00023515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.51 or 0.06548648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

