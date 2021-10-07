Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSEMKT ITRG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 188,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Integra Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

