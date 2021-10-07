Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.92.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
NYSEMKT ITRG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 188,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.75.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
See Also: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.