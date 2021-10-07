Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Intel stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 311,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,737,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.