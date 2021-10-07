Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

