Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $126.40. 3,349,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.