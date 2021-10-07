Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 6.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $40,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

