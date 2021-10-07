International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of International Business Machines worth $2,099,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.55. 13,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

