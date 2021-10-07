International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

