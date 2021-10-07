Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $427.74 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.58 billion and $427.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $51.35 or 0.00095027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.83 or 1.00319749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.21 or 0.06615863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,601,750 coins and its circulating supply is 167,100,959 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

