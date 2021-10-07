Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is DSM Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Intuit worth $376,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,822,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $542.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

