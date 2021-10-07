Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invacare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

IVC stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Invacare has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

