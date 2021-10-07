Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in September

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VBF remained flat at $$20.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,186. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 111,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.