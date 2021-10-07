Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.75 and last traded at $85.20. 16,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 26,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51.

