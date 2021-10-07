Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 2,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

