Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000.

IHIT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 21,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,571. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

