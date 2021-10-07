Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 119,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $70.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

