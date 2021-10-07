Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 240,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 557,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

