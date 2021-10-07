Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.5% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.22. 925,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,845,121. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.30 and a 200 day moving average of $350.40. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

