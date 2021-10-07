Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.24% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $425,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $359.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.40. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

