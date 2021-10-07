Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 7th (ISDR, JBGS, JNCE, JYNT, KLIC, KLPEF, KPTI, KRTX, KYCCF, LMNR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 7th:

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct Co alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.